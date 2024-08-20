Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foreign policy does not usually play a big part in day-to-day politics in this country unless Britain is directly involved - but Gaza is different.

Ever since the horrific Hamas attack on October 7, which saw more than 1100 people killed and 250 taken hostage, and the appalling death and destruction wrought by Israel in retaliation, claiming 40,000 lives and flattening most of Gaza, feelings have been running high.

Daniela Grudsky met Angus Robertson in Edinburgh | Daniela Grudsky

Labour's initial stance, backing Israel's right to "self defence" and hesitating to call for an immediate ceasefire, caused much internal unease and lost it the support of many Muslim voters - and others - at the general election, with four MPs losing their seats to pro-Palestnian candidates and several others seeing their majorities cut.

Now it's the SNP embroiled in a row over the Gaza war. From the start, the party has taken a strong position, leading early calls for a ceasefire and condemning the Israeli bombardment. Extra weight was added to its message because of the plight of the then First Minister Humza Yousaf's parents-in-law who were trapped in Gaza and desperately trying to get out.

But earlier this month External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson held a meeting with Israel's deputy ambassador to the UK, Daniela Grudsky. She later posted on X, thanking Mr Robertson and adding: "Discussed the unique commonalities between [Israel and Scotland] and also emphasised the urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages. Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy."

Now Mr Robertson is facing calls to quit, with critics claiming the meeting undermined the SNP’s strong stance on Gaza. Dalkeith branch has lodged a motion of censure against Mr Robertson.

And Midlothian South MP Christine Grahame has written to First Minister John Swinney, describing Mr Robertson as a liability." But Mr Swinney has also been implicated, with reports he asked Mr Robertson to go to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the SNP has suspended the whip from Glasgow MSP John Mason after he dismissed accusations that Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza, tweeting: “If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed ten times as many.” The comment was condemned as “disgraceful” but Mr Mason says he stands by it.

After its poor election performance, the SNP was already bracing itself for a difficult conference in 10 days’ time. Now it’s looking even worse.