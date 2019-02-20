Steve Cardownie: ‘Nitro Ham’ should be sliced off Edinburgh school menus

The news that almost three quarters of Scottish schools are serving processed meat to pupils in school meals should be a major concern for parents and for the populace in general.

The World Health Organisation declared in 2015 that processed meat causes bowel cancer as it contains a health risk agent which develops during meat processing if the meat has nitrite added to it as a preservative.

Some of the meats in question are ham, pepperoni, corned beef and bacon, some of which are served on a regular basis in Scottish schools. Referred to as nitro meats they contain the preservative sodium nitrite (E250) and according to leading international cancer experts this poses a real danger to anyone who eats such foods.

Edinburgh’s schools do serve ham that contains nitrites as well as bacon which features on the menu of secondary schools and there does not appear to be a plan to end this practice, which is endangering the lives of our children.

There can be no half-measures, the weight of well-renowned scientific opinion is quite clear, such processed meats should be removed from school meals immediately.

Suppliers should be informed that if they want to continue winning contracts to provide food for school meals they have to ensure that the meats they provide are nitrite-free or the council will look elsewhere.

Education departments the length and breadth of the country have a duty of care to their young people, they have to take this issue seriously and apply that duty by taking the only action open to them – get this stuff off the menu!