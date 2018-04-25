Steve Cardownie: The MSP who puts pets ahead of people

Jeremy Balfour, a Tory MSP, wrote in this paper, under the heading ‘Time to update pet welfare law’, that “it is vital that Scottish legislation ensures that no pet suffers or has its welfare compromised and that, in situations where issues arise, the relevant authority can take action.”

All well and good but this is the same Jeremy Balfour who intended to amend the Social Security Bill as it was going through the Scottish Parliament earlier this year.

He proposed that if a claimant had been given three years to live but were still alive at the end of that period then “the Scottish Ministers must review the individual’s entitlement to assistance”. So if you manage to last longer than the medical profession predicted don’t celebrate just yet as you could be about to lose benefit.

Jeremy was forced to withdraw his amendment but isn’t it a pity he does not appear willing to extend the compassion he has for animals to humans!

