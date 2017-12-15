Susan Morrison: Abandoned suitcase sparks nae panic in Leith

Are you purchasing a present for a totally grown-up person? How about a box to put all the other stuff in? Handy to take to the nearest charity shop.

Love a charity shop, me. There’s a great one on Great Junction Street. I popped in on Wednesday. When I opened the door, I realised the whole shop was being dominated by a shrill ringing alarm, which had obviously been going on for a good few minutes. The sound seemed to be coming from a large black suitcase dumped in the middle of the shop.

Now, I am willing to bet that anywhere else in the UK, the combination of abandoned luggage and clock-based racket would have triggered off a major security alert, but this is Leith.

Nobody bothered their bahookies. In fact, neither did I. I just looked at the case, and carried on browsing.

The wee wumman behind the till sauntered out, picked up the case, shouted “Who’s is this?”

She handed it back to the another wee wumman who said “sorry, hen, didnae realise it wiz in the way”.

Then the first wee wumman leaned over and switched off the novelty alarm clock on the shelf behind the case.

Nae panic.