Susan Morrison: Our royals aren’t racist, they’re humanist

Prince Phillip, who increasingly resembles a preserved body pulled from a Hebridean peat bog, appeared a tad rattled at the wedding.

I caught sight of him propped up in a pew staring at the man in pulpit, who was black.

Occasionally, he side-eyed the queen as if to check she, too, could see the black man standing where the standard-issue, pale-grey-coloured Archbishop should be.

He did seem a little startled, and people made moans about his un-PC track record on matters of race, but I don’t think Prince Philip is a racist.

Royal people aren’t.

They know everyone is the same. Beneath them.

