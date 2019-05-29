The ‘garden tax’ has not been binned . . . yet – Steve Cardownie

The fate of Edinburgh’s Chargeable Garden Waste Policy could be determined tomorrow, writes Steve Cardownie

News of the demise of Edinburgh’s Chargeable Garden Waste Policy may have been a little premature but its stay of execution might only last until tomorrow, when the transport and environment committee meets to determine the matter.

A report is to be presented by Paul Lawrence, the Executive Director of Place, in which he recommends that the practice of charging £25 per annum for the collection of garden waste should continue.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s £25 ‘garden tax’ could be ditched after outcry

On Page 5 of the report under the heading of “Next Steps” it states: “The campaign to promote the second year of the chargeable service will commence in summer, and registration is anticipated to be from 26 June-7 August.”

Given that the charge generates £1.5 million annual income to the council which would have to be found elsewhere if it was abandoned it is little wonder that the administration will not give it up without a fight.

READ MORE: Why it’s been a week to forget for the people who run Edinburgh – John McLellan

Councillors who oppose the charge may legitimately be asked how they would bridge this gap and what the effect of doing so will be on other already financially stretched services.

Boris is the joker in House of Cards pack

As another hopeful announces his candidacy for the Tory Party leadership – Housing Minister Kit Malthouse – I am left wondering how many more will declare their interest over the next few days.

With Boris Johnson emerging as the clear bookies’ favourite it would appear that the parliamentary campaign to prevent that very scenario is in full swing. It is entertaining to witness Tory MPs pulling out all the stops to ensure that Johnson does not succeed in finishing in the top two when the process is concluded and will therefore not be presented to the Tory membership as a candidate, where he would surely prevail.

Machiavelli’s The Prince will no doubt be required reading for those candidates who have not already devoured it and the next few weeks promises to provide political theatre of which House of Cards would be proud.

No doubt that sometime in the future we will see a drama documentary on our screens exposing all of the manoeuvrings and dark arts associated with the election, although the scriptwriters may have difficulty in convincing us that what we are viewing is believable and actually happened!