Two outdoor party events cancelled due to 'lack of communication' from Scottish government - your views online

Party at the Palace in Linlithgow has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Party at the Palace

Two outdoor party events cancelled due to 'lack of communication' from Scottish government

David Malcolm

It’s an absolute disgrace and I believe that there will be over 100,000 spectators at the British Grand Prix.

Pauline Tillotson

It's not just the spectators’ health to consider here. Over 1000 artists, their crew and various staff all legally require a safe working environment. These promoters and organisers are just being greedy, selling tickets when they have no idea if the event can go ahead, then blaming everyone but themselves when it has to be cancelled. Other large events due later in the year, like Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest, cancelled the October event months ago.

Lizz Rennie

It's not up to the Scottish government to provide insurance. That's up to the organisers and the UK government. Have they not been watching/reading the news, that cases had been rising in Scotland. Outside stadiums and events can take place. It's up to the local authority whether it can go ahead with higher numbers than in the guidelines. It does state that in the guidelines. Scotland announced seven weeks ago that legal restrictions would not be potentially lifted until 9 August.

Margaret Mackenzie

No government, Scottish or otherwise, can predict what the effects of these gatherings will have. But one thing is for sure, we need a bit of common sense to prevail here. How the heck is it OK for sports events to carry on regardless and yet music events are curtailed? No sense here at all.

Ross Campbell

The entire pandemic has been handled badly from the start and continues to be handled badly by WM and the SG! UK is a complete shambles through all this.

Connor Duff

Its a joke. The Scottish government can let everyone back to the football in the thousands but I can't go back to work. Get it sorted- it’s a disgrace.

Rich Watson

“They recognised it was the responsibility of the UK government, but felt that “if there had been a real willingness to get events in Scotland back on, more could have been done.” Yet this story is painted to undermine the Scottish government while giving Westminster a pass.

Elaine Gelsthorpe

Disgraceful. Just look at Wembley on Sunday. Doesn’t make sense.

Anna Lees

I knew this event would not be happening, that's why I never even bothered to buy tickets.

James W Quinn

What a shame, but it's people's safety before profit and anything to criticise the government.

Scotty Malotty

The organisers thank SNP MP Pete Wishart for his efforts and state the reason is down to no UK government-backed insurance cover materialising. They then have a pop at Scotland “lagging behind”. Eh?Make your minds up guys. I do think that if the fortnight-long Euros football tournament and Wimbledon could go ahead, then weekend-long outdoor music festivals should too. But hey, it’s obvious it all comes down to social status and powerful corporate lobbying.

David Pentland

If the Edinburgh Military Tattoo can't get assurances or insurance, then what chance has anyone else got? It's a constantly moving situation.

Graham Mackin

Music concerts are going ahead all over Europe because their governments are backing their insurance. Quick quiz of the day, what's the difference between those countries and Scotland?...... Answers on a postcard.

Sarahjane McLaren

The Scottish government have made it clear masks would still be mandatory at such events. Who wants to got to this kind of thing wearing a mask?

Butterfly World

Midlothian MP vows to fight closure of Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World

Jennie Godfrey

If Edinburgh can save the Gorgie City Farm, surely we can save the butterfly farm. it is a brilliant education place on our doorsteps to take children from school to, for families to go to. They will never know what a “chongololo” is if they don't go!

Trevor John Taylor

Maybe if the SNP can find the “missing” £600,000 they could use some of that! There’s children in Midlothian, living in abject poverty and he’s banging on about insects!

Bob Gartland