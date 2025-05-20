Lower food prices, easier travel and a boost for the economy are among the prizes Sir Keir Starmer says will flow from his deal with the European Union sealed in London on Monday.

The "reset" of the UK's relationship with Brussels comes nearly nine years after the vote to leave the EU and the speeches from both sides following the announcement of the agreement were replete with references to a new chapter, a new era, renewed relationships and moving on from stale old debates.

Polls suggest around 60 per cent of people in the UK feel Brexit has "gone badly" and over half think that in hindsight it was a mistake.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer leaves Lancaster House in London after attending the UK-EU Summit | Getty Images

But because the Brexit result is seen not just as a vote to leave the EU, but a much wider rebuke to the UK's political establishment, not even the most enthusiastic remainers would suggest trying to reverse it.

Labour's manifesto at last year's general election pledged "no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement".

But it also promised an "improved and ambitious relationship with our European partners".

And that's what the Prime Minister hopes he has launched with this deal, which comes after the recent deals negotiated with India and the United States.

The Tories and Reform have responded to the latest deal with cries of “sell out” and “betrayal” and some groups, like the fishermen, feel they are losing out.

But the agreement promises better access to EU markets which should mean more exports; energy co-operation, which Sir Keir says will drive down prices in the long term; and a security and defence partnership; as well as allowing UK travellers to use e-gates, cutting queuing; and paving the way for young people to live and travel more freely in other countries through a still-being-negotiated “youth experience” scheme.

The world has changed dramatically since the 2016 Brexit vote, with the war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza and Donald Trump in the White House.

In our new age of uncertainty, maintaining good relations and renewing alliances is more important than ever. And our nearest neighbours seem a natural priority.