'We must do more to recruit and retain foster carers'

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, recently led a Westminster Hall debate about the allowances and tax arrangements for foster carers. Mr Day used this opportunity to raise that the cost-of-living crisis has shone a light on the disparities between the allowances that are paid within the foster care system across the UK.
By Margaret Mary CarsonContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
A survey carried out by Foster Talk has revealed that, due to financial pressures, 43% of carers may leave fostering in the next two years. This is against the backdrop of an increase in the number of children requiring care.

Mr Day believes that a defining factor in this worrying trend are the financial pressures being impacted by the significant variance in allowances paid across the UK.

This extends to the needs of young people who turn eighteen within the foster care system. He has written an article about the issue; and has joined experts in the field who are calling for urgent action to recruit and retain foster carers across the UK by implementing a consistent funding framework.

Martyn Day MPMartyn Day MP
Mr Day commented: “Sadly, the full costs of caring for a child in foster care so that they can thrive – not just survive – is not uniformly being met across the UK.

“The whole foster care system is a classic example of an extremely unfair postcode lottery.

"All our children and young people deserve a loving and supported environment in which they are respected. I urge governments to regulate the foster care system so that the best outcomes for all children in care – no matter where they live – are enabled."

