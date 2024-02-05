'We must do more to recruit and retain foster carers'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A survey carried out by Foster Talk has revealed that, due to financial pressures, 43% of carers may leave fostering in the next two years. This is against the backdrop of an increase in the number of children requiring care.

Mr Day believes that a defining factor in this worrying trend are the financial pressures being impacted by the significant variance in allowances paid across the UK.

This extends to the needs of young people who turn eighteen within the foster care system. He has written an article about the issue; and has joined experts in the field who are calling for urgent action to recruit and retain foster carers across the UK by implementing a consistent funding framework.

Mr Day commented: “Sadly, the full costs of caring for a child in foster care so that they can thrive – not just survive – is not uniformly being met across the UK.

“The whole foster care system is a classic example of an extremely unfair postcode lottery.