The staff were amazing and it happened overnight. He took to it like a jobby to water, sorry, I mean a duck to water. But you get my point, his potty training was a breeze. Our youngest on the other hand does not like the noises in the bathroom so things are a bit more challenging. He won't let us pull the plug out after a bath, due to the gurgling noise. He also doesn't like the sound of water draining away from upstairs or if someone flushes the loo in the stair (yes we hear you, Margo). So, as we embarked on our potty training journey with him we hit a wall. Terrified of the big boys toilet he refused to sit on it, even with a stool and a potty seat.