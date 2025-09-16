Not many people in the UK are likely to be enthusiastic about Donald Trump's state visit which starts tonight.

Only around 16 per cent of people in this country say they like the US president while 70 per cent say they dislike him.

But the political reality is that there's not much choice. President Trump is the elected leader of the world's most powerful nation and a key UK trade partner.

US President Donald Trump inspects a Guard of Honour with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Getty Images

America is too big to ignore. So, however much it sticks in the craw, political leaders like Keir Starmer and John Swinney have to do their best to remain on good terms with the man in the White House.

So far it seems to have worked reasonably well. Keir Starmer secured the UK lower tariffs than many other countries; John Swinney is hopeful of an improved deal on whisky following his visit to Washington last week; and President Trump has spoken positively about both men.

We know how much the president enjoyed his first state visit and he seems to be excited about spending time with the King over the next few days.

But just as important as the state visit are the protests against it. Even if UK political leaders have to play the diplomatic game in the national interest, visiting presidents should not be allowed to think that amounts to a vote of approval from the UK.

Many people rightly feel revulsion at President Trump's record since returning to power less than a year ago which includes humiliating Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office while rolling out the red carpet for Russia's Vladimir Putin; backing Israel's destruction of Gaza and the killing of thousands of Palestinians; armed agents snatching people off US streets to be deported; imposing sky-high tariffs on countries around the world as political punishment; withdrawing vital aid from some of the poorest parts of the world; and reversing measures to tackle the climate crisis.

Protests during the state visit will make clear that there is strong opposition to President Trump's policies among the UK public - and also that, despite the claims of the American right, the UK values free speech.

It may seem contradictory, but when it come to Donald Trump both diplomacy and demonstrations are crucial.