Winning ways return to Edinburgh’s sporting teams – Angus Robertson

Steven Naismith celebrates his opening goal in Hearts' 5-2 victory over St Mirren. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group

It’s a been a long time since both Hearts and Hibs won on the same weekend. The capital’s senior clubs have been going through such a tough time they’ve hardly been winning at all.

Following the sacking of Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom, the players clearly had something to prove as the Hibees won 4-1 away at St Johnstone and the Jambos thumped St Mirren 5-2. The last time both sides scored at least four goals on the same weekend against other top flight opponents was 1987.

Clearly both squads have talented players who can win much more this season than they have thus far. Good luck to the decision-makers at Gorgie and Easter Road in securing the best possible replacement managers.

Meanwhile, sporting victories for the Capital continued at the weekend with Edinburgh City winning 3-2 away at Brechin in the Second Division, keeping them within three points of the top of the table.

Edinburgh Rugby are also second placed in the table after their 20-7 weekend win over the Dragons in the Pro14. They have now made it four wins from six.

Hopefully we can look forward to success for the Capital’s top sporting sides when they are next in action – Hibs will be at home against Motherwell while Hearts are away at Kilmarnock on November 23.

Edinburgh women’s football side Spartans FC take on Rangers and Hibs are away at Forfar on November 17. And Edinburgh Rugby are away against French side Agen on Friday, 15 November.