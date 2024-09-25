Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robert Reid was in his late 20s when he was told his kidneys were not working properly and he would need a transplant.

Now 64, the IT consultant leads a normal life, has worked abroad for prolonged periods and enjoys going walking - all thanks to organ donation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register, with over 571,000 people in Lothian - around 63 per cent of the population - registered as organ donors. And Organ Donation Week (September 23-29), is celebrating three decades years of changing and saving lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A doctor delivers a bag containing a human organ for transplant | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back to the late 1980s, Mr Reid - who worked at that time for the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh's Fettes Row - recalled: "I worked on shifts and felt tired and lethargic quit a lot of the time, I went to see my GP, who advised that my kidneys weren't working as well as they could be, so he organised for me to go for tests. And I was told during that initial visit that I had the onset of chronic kidney failure and I would require dialysis and ultimately a transplant."

In fact, he has now had two transplants - the first one did well for 10 years, but then failed and he had another, which has now lasted for 25 years.

Mr Reid's first transplant was a live donation from his brother Alan. "It's a bit of a shock when you're told you have chronic kidney disease and the only way out of it was to have a transplant,” he said. “You go on dialysis and then you're told whether you're suitable for a transplant or not.

"My brother said he would give me one of his kidneys. He had to go through tests to see if he was compatible and, luckily for me, these tests proved he was compatible, which meant he was able to proceed with the transplant.

Robert Reid has had two transplants and leads a normal life | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At that time, the transplants were done in the Nuffield centre in the Western General. The clinicians and staff were all very dedicated and helpful, explained everything that was going to happen and so on. My brother's operation started a few hours before mine and the whole thing went through successfully."

But after a decade, the donor organ began to fail and Mr Reid had to go back on dialysis. "I was able to continue working, but I had dialysis three days a week after work for three or four hours. I'd leave work at 5 or 5.30pm, be on dialysis 6ish and get picked up 9.30, 10 or 10.30pm. It was just something you had to do."

His wife Elaine offered to give him one of her kidneys, but the tests showed she was not a close enough match. Mr Reid waited two years before a suitable kidney became available from someone who had died and left their organs for transplantation.

"With the first transplant, since it was my brother donating, it had all been planned. But with the second transplant, I was waiting for a donor - you never knew when you might get that phone call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was December 1999, just before Christmas. I got a call at work to say a kidney had come up for transplantation and it appeared to be a good match.

"I went up to the hospital - it was the old Royal Infirmary - and went through various tests, had dialysis that day just to make sure that my body was as good as it could be for the operation, then had the operation and it was a success."

Now, 25 years later, he says: "I'm very fortunate. Two transplants have extended my life by 35 years. Had I not had them, I wouldn't be here today - that’s the bottom line. I left the Royal Bank about 15 years ago, set up my own business and now work as an independent consultant in IT. Had I not had the transplant. none of that would have been possible.

"I would encourage anyone who is in a situation where they're asked about a donation that they seriously consider the impact it has on a number of people's lives - one donor can donate two kidneys, liver, heart, pancreas, eyes. It does give people a gift of life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Organ Donation Week, people are being urged to consider what organs they would be happy to donate and to ensure that this decision is recorded on the organ donor register and shared with their family.

James Powell, associate medical director surgical services at the Royal Infirmary and consultant transplant surgeon with NHS Lothian, said: "While we have an opt-out policy, it remains crucial for individuals to make their wishes known and have open conversations with their families.

“Every transplant is a collective effort and relies on the generosity of organ donors who give the ultimate gift of life. With their selfless acts, and the support of families honouring their loved ones' wishes, countless lives can be saved. As we mark the 30th anniversary of the organ donor register, it is a timely reminder of the power of these life-changing decisions."

For details about organ donation and to register your decision, people can visit organdonationscotland.org