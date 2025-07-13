More than 100 Lib Dem activists from across the UK have signed an open letter to party chiefs demanding the reinstatement of Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine after she was sacked from the frontbench.

She was removed as Lib Dem spokesperson on Women and Equalities and on Scotland after she voted against a Tory amendment to the Welfare Bill instead of abstaining, as instructed by the party whips.

But the open letter voices "deep misgivings and extreme concern" at the move. And it demands: "This decision must be reversed."

Ms Jardine, who had performed the frontbench roles for the past three years, explained in a letter to Lib Dem leader Ed Davey that she had voted against the amendment because of her late husband, Calum Macdonald.

She wrote: "As you know, my late husband Calum, was bipolar. Several people around me have mental health conditions the amendment dismissed as ‘minor’, and not worthy of support. I could not in good conscience do anything other than vote against another Conservative attempt to remove help from those who need it the most.

"Regardless of my personal circumstances, as Equalities Spokesperson, this is an equalities issue and I could not let down those who are relying on people in power to speak on their behalf."

The open letter, addressed to Mr Davey and chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, calls for Ms Jardine’s immediate reinstatement and an unreserved apology, as well as a review of the party's whipping policy.

It says: "At a time when equalities victories are being rolled back and progress is stopping on almost every avenue, the Liberal Democrats must be the party that stands up to be counted.

"Christine has been a tireless fighter for equalities of all kinds, and has, as you have noted yourself in the not too distant past, served as the best equalities spokesperson we have ever had.

"The whip to abstain on a repugnant Conservative amendment - that sought to politicise mental health support and harm the very people we claim to protect - should never have been issued.

“The Liberal Democrats have a brilliant record on mental health, and being the party to advocate for those with mental health issues - We should never be playing political games on such important issues."