Parents in Midlothian fight to upgrade ‘only playground with no equipment’

Parents at a Midlothian primary school are calling on the council to upgrade its playground which they say is the only one in the county with ‘no formal play equipment.’

Newtongrange Primary School marks its 100th anniversary this year and parents say its outdoor areas remains locked in the past with no modern facilities and railings, which pose a hazard to its 450 pupils.

They say the playground is “essentially a hard tarmac surface” which is not stimulating, engaging, fun or inclusive for its pupils and staff who use it daily as well as the After School Club .

Newtongrange Primary School playground has no fixed play equipment | Google Maps

It is understood there are some tyres and barrels within the playground but no fixed equipment for Primary One and upwards installed.

A petition signed by more than 460 people will go before Midlothian Council’s petitions committee next week calling for an upgrade to the facilities at the school.

The petition, by Newtongrange Primary School Parent Council, calls for equality for the school which has, it says, seen its playground ‘deteriorate’ over the years .

It says: “Our school is a great community with wonderful teachers and support staff, however, the facilities available do not match the staff’s passion and dedication.

“The playground is essentially a hard tarmac surface and is not stimulating, engaging, fun or inclusive for the approximately 450 children and staff who use the playground every school day.

“The playground railings create a hazard for our children with rusty fragments and flaking paint. There is a large disparity between the Newtongrange playground and many other Midlothian Primary School playgrounds. While ours lacks basic facilities like shelter or play equipment many others feature engaging spaces and accessible play zones to enhance learning experiences.

“Newtongrange Primary School is the only playground in a Midlothian school without any formal play structures. We believe all Midlothian school children should have equality in education facility provision and are asking for this to be rectified.”

The petition reveals the parent council itself successfully raised more than £700 through Crowdfunding to improve the playground and recognised a contribution from local ward member Councillor Kelly Drummong from her allocated environment funding towards “new play items and benches,” which made a difference.

It added: “We also thank the council for the recent work to resurface the tarmac. However, serious investment in the provisions and surroundings by the council is needed.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman confirmed the petition will be considered by the committee on Monday, March 31, when elected members can agree to pass it to relevant directors or council committees for further consideration or reject it.