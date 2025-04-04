Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Much-loved festival Party at the Palace is set to return to Linlithgow this summer, with an incredible line-up including Tom Meighan, Squeeze, and more, promising family fun and musical memories.

The music festival held on the grounds of Linlithgow Palace will take place on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4. This year promises a line-up of huge acts across from the decades - including Saturday headliners Squeeze and Sunday headliners Boney M.

The Saturday line-up features Tom Meighan, Bootleg Beatles, Gun, Sleeper, Carol Decker, Kenny Lee Roberts and on Sunday there’s Boyzlife, The Hoosiers, Stereo MC’s, GBX, The Smyths, Kevin McGuire, Stop The Clocks - with more across the weekend.

The two day festival in Linlithgow serves up an incredible array of artists over two days, in a large, comfortable site with lots of areas to chill between shows – and the whole thing is hosted by radio icons Cat Harvey and Ewen Cameron.

Cat Harvey said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be back hosting the main stage at Party At The Palace which is such an amazing festival in the most gorgeous location. We fully intend to bring our usual brand of fun and nonsense to the mix and can’t wait to kick start the party.

“Squeeze and Boney M will be phenomenal headliners, and who doesn’t love a bit of GBX madness with our pal George Bowie? So get your dancing shoes and wellies looked out and we will see you there for the best weekend of the summer.”

Ewen Cameron said: “Cat and I can’t wait to get back on stage at Party at the Palace to add some fun and mayhem to a brilliant festival. We shall have a few surprises up our sleeves and fully intend to get the brilliant PATP crowd involved every step of the way.

“It’s the best weekend of the year so gather your pals and get ready for a festival fun with a brilliant atmosphere . See you there…. Cat will bring you all Freddos.”

Event Director John Richardson said the festival will focus on family fun and making memories as it returns for another year.

He said: “We’re back! Party at the Palace is such an important weekend as it offers an opportunity for families to make magical musical memories together.

“The people in our local area have really embraced it and of course it brings visitors from all over the Central Belt and beyond into our lovely historic town. It’s about spending time with like-minded people enjoying brilliant live music from globally renowned artists as well as cult favourites and emerging talents from Scotland too.

“We want to celebrate the anthems of summers past but also shine a light on the people creating music future generations will love.

“It’s basically like a big family gathering, with great food and drinks and tickets at reasonable prices, a soundtrack with something for everyone and a welcoming, relaxed and safe atmosphere that really is the key to the whole event.

“It genuinely is a big party, YOUR party. We have an amazing crowd who bands absolutely love performing in front of.!

The team changed things up last year but have worked hard to take the festival back to its roots this time around, with the focus on family fun and a hassle-free experience for all.

And there are new additions to the team behind the much-loved event as international songwriter, artist, performer, manager and producer John McLaughlin comes on board – along with club owner and concert promoter Donald Macleod.

John said: “It’s a real honour to have become part of the team creating such a unique and special event especially with my old pal Donald.

“Party at the Palace is in my soul, I’ve been coming every year since the first with my wife and kids because it’s just different – where else can the whole family genuinely enjoy a festival experience together?

“The guys wanted to get back to the essence of the festival after trying something different last year, we got talking and it just felt like the right thing – something I’d love to be part of because I know how special it is.

“I had zero plans to get involved in a festival but I’m very glad it came along. I really understand what makes it so unique, I’ve performed at it, managed people playing and also been as a fan and a dad.

“So we’re on board to try to connect some new artists with this amazing event and get them playing to the best crowd in the country, and offer help and support to John and Peter and their team wherever we can.”

Tickets for Party at the Palace are on sale now.