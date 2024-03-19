Passenger kicked off Edinburgh to Tenerife flight after 'disgraceful' behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passenger was thrown off a flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife over 'disgraceful' behaviour.

We reported how a Jet2 plane was forced to make a 330-mile diversion to Porto Santo on Friday as an eye-witness told how passengers were left 'terrified' by a 'drunken' and 'abusive' man who was said to have 'inappropriately touched' a stewardess.

Susan Boyle told the Evening News: “The plane had to make a diversion to Porto Santo Airport as passengers were terrified of the abusive behaviour of a man on board. He was walking drunkenly up and down the aisles as flight staff were unable to control him.

"He was threatening anyone who went near him. At one point, he touched an air stewardess inappropriately and that was the last straw. Police were waiting to arrest him when the fight landed.”

Jet2 confirmed that Portuguese police ejected a passenger from the plane and he was subsequently banned for life from flying with Jet2. It came just weeks after another plane heading from the Capital to the holiday hotspot had to make the same detour due to a mid-flight brawl.

A spokesman for the airline said: “Flight LS727 from Edinburgh to Tenerife diverted to Porto Santo on Friday so that police could offload a disruptive passenger. The passenger in question behaved in a disgraceful fashion, and as a family friendly airline we take a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour.

"Our colleagues and customers should never be subjected to this type of behaviour and we would like to thank our crew for the way they dealt with this difficult situation.