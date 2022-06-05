Pedestrian dies following East Lothian road crash

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following the incident, which happened just after midnight.

Emergency services attended and the 28-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have now been informed.

The driver of the taxi was not injured but was said to be shaken by the accident.

Police are appealing for information following the tragic incident

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man who died. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who has a dashcam to check their footage.”