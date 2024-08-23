Pedestrian hit by bus in Edinburgh city centre as major road closed to traffic
A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre, sparking the closure of a busy road.
Emergency services raced to Shandwick Place at around 2.40pm this afternoon.
Paramedics rushed the struck pedestrian to hospital.
The road, which runs to Princes Street, remains closed to traffic.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.40pm on Friday, 23 August, 2024 we were called to a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on Shandwick Place in Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital.
"The road is closed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
