Penicuik dad loses half his body weight in less than a year

SITTING in bed with his wife, Adam Moffat was intrigued when she showed him a Facebook snap of a friend who had lost three stone.

At a whopping 25 stone himself, the HGV driver from Penicuik had tried – and failed – to lose weight on many occasions.

Adam Moffat - who went on a diet and lost over half his body weight in 31 weeks.

But as well as knocking his confidence, Adam’s weight was now having a negative impact on his health and at just 43 years old the dad-of-two had developed high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Being obese was also putting added pressure on to his knees, making simply moving around quite uncomfortable.

But seeing wife Margaret’s friend lose weight gave Adam the motivation to change his life, and just 31 weeks after starting his diet he is off all his medication and his looks have changed so dramatically that some of his co-workers don’t even recognise him.

In total, Adam has lost more than 12 stone – half his body weight.

“People don’t always recognise me,” said Adam. “It is quite funny and is happening more and more. Also, it took me an hour and a half to walk round my local shop recently because people kept stopping me to talk about the weight loss.”

Adam, who is dad to Hannah, 13, and Holly, seven, followed the Cambridge Weight Plan. The diet is based around protein shakes and delivered meals.

His daughters, who came with him to all his diet appointments, have also been a source of motivation for their dad as he has taken pictures with them as he lost the equivalent of each of their weights.

Adam’s older daughter Hannah, 13, said she was proud of her dad’s weight loss journey.

She said: “For as long as I have been around my dad had been overweight and my mum was always worried about him. He had tried various diets and eating plans but he would lose a few stone then lose interest and soon all the weight went back on and more.”

Hannah and Holly have attended all Adam’s Cambridge Weight plan appointments in Loanhead.

“At his first weigh-in he had lost 21lbs, he just about fell off the scales he was in shock,” she said. “It was a standing joke throughout his journey that he would give the plan another week but in total my dad has lost 12 stone and 2lbs in 31 weeks and I’m super-proud of him.

“My Dad hit his target of 13 stone. We all burst into tears. Then we jumped around with excitement for him.

“My dad did it, if he can anyone can,” she added.

His weight loss also means Adam has been able to enjoy taking his daughters on shopping trips.

Adam said: “My older daughter does a lot of volunteering work, so I now take my younger daughter shopping when she goes. We are always laughing because I need to buy new clothes each time. I started off as 4XL, then 3XL, 2XL and now I am a M/L.”

His wife Margaret, 40, added: “It’s been quite a year – he’s lost a whole person, his doctor couldn’t believe it. It’s also done wonders for his confidence.”