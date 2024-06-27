Pensioner missing from East Lothian holiday park as police 'extremely concerned'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for Michael Connolly, 79, after he vanished from Seton Sands yesterday.
Michael, from Lochore in Fife, was last seen at the park around 6pm. He is described as 5’8 tall with a slim build, balding grey hair and stubble.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue jumper, blue t-shirt, black trousers and walking shoes.
Inspector Kenny McKenzie said: “We are extremely concerned for Michael’s safety and wellbeing.
“Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.
“I would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference number 3275 of 26 June.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.