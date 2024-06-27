Pensioner missing from East Lothian holiday park as police 'extremely concerned'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal has been launched for a pensioner missing from an East Lothian holiday park.

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for Michael Connolly, 79, after he vanished from Seton Sands yesterday.

Michael, from Lochore in Fife, was last seen at the park around 6pm. He is described as 5’8 tall with a slim build, balding grey hair and stubble.

Michael Connolly is missing from Seton Sands Holiday Park | Police Scotland

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue jumper, blue t-shirt, black trousers and walking shoes.

Inspector Kenny McKenzie said: “We are extremely concerned for Michael’s safety and wellbeing.

“Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.