Pensioner reported after man struck by car outside Edinburgh supermarket

A pensioner has been reported after a man was hit by a car outside an Edinburgh supermarket.

Emergency services the car park of Waitrose on Morningside Road just after 5pm yesterday.

The 83-year-old driver is the subject of a Procurator Fiscal report over an alleged road traffic offence.

The crash happened outside Waitrose on Morningside Road | Google

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 13 August, 2024, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car near to Morningside Road, Edinburgh.

"An 83-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence."