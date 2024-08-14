Pensioner reported after man struck by car outside Edinburgh supermarket

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pensioner has been reported after a man was hit by a car outside an Edinburgh supermarket.

Emergency services the car park of Waitrose on Morningside Road just after 5pm yesterday.

The 83-year-old driver is the subject of a Procurator Fiscal report over an alleged road traffic offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened outside Waitrose on Morningside RoadThe crash happened outside Waitrose on Morningside Road
The crash happened outside Waitrose on Morningside Road | Google

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 13 August, 2024, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car near to Morningside Road, Edinburgh.

"An 83-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence."

Related topics:EdinburghWaitrose

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.