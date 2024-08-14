Pensioner reported after man struck by car outside Edinburgh supermarket
A pensioner has been reported after a man was hit by a car outside an Edinburgh supermarket.
Emergency services the car park of Waitrose on Morningside Road just after 5pm yesterday.
The 83-year-old driver is the subject of a Procurator Fiscal report over an alleged road traffic offence.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 5.10pm on Tuesday, 13 August, 2024, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car near to Morningside Road, Edinburgh.
"An 83-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence."
