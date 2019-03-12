Pensioner reported missing in Edinburgh has been found safe and well

Police have confirmed that an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who had been reported missing today from the north of Edinburgh, has been found safe and well.

Donald MacLeod went missing from Glenogle Road leisure centre at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Donald MacLeod has been reported missing. Pic: Police Scotland

He failed to return home or make contact with anyone which sparked concern.

But a spokesman for the force confirmed that Donald has now been found “safe and well” this evening.

