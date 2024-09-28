As a result of ongoing works at Lothian’s Central depot, the bus company took the decision to throw open the doors of its Marine garage instead where visitors got the chance to look behind-the-scenes at operations in this busy location.
As well as getting see pieces of Edinburgh’s transport history up close and personal, visitors were also treated to a host of events and activities.
Scottish Vintage Bus Museum provided the old buses on display, while Lothian’s brand-new double deck electric buses were also on show, bringing visitors right up to date with the story of Edinburgh’s buses.
1. Like waiting on a bus
Crowds turned up to the Lothian Buses Doors Open Day on Saturday, September 28, at the bus company's Marine Depot at Seafield. They were entertained by games and activities, as well as a host of buses from over the years. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
2. 1984 Leyland National
This bus was allocated mainly to single deck routes while a service bus, before it was assigned as a training bus. The present owner bought this bus as a driver trainer in 2007. The bus was brought back to life with a complete interior restoration and is now housed at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
3. 1972 Leyland Atlantean
This vehicle was one of a batch of 50 vehicles delivered during 1971-1972. In 1988 the vehicle was sold for preservation. It later fell into disrepair in a storage yard in Blackpool before being recovered back to Scotland. The current owner has restored it and it is now housed in the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
4. 1953 Guy Arab MK II
This vehicle entered service with London Transport in 1943 and ran there until 1951/2. Due to tram replacement, Edinburgh purchased 60 of these vehicles and re-purposed the chasis fitting it with a Duple/ Nudd lightweight body. In 1959 it was 'facelifted' with the fibreglass tin front that had become the Edinburgh Corporation standard. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.