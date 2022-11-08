News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
10 of the most beautiful and inspiring buildings in Edinburgh - with a few surprises

10 of Edinburgh's most beautiful and inspiring buildings - from Edinburgh Castle to St James Quarter

Edinburgh is an outrageously beautiful city – here are a few of the most stunning and inspiring buildings.

By Rachel Mackie
5 minutes ago

We all know that our Capital is one of the most breathtaking cities in the world, steeped in history and cultures with a pretty fine skyline thrown in. Here are 10 of the most beautiful and inspiring buildings in Edinburgh - which perhaps might surprise people.

13 of Edinburgh's 'ugliest' buildings - including both St James Centre and St James Quarter

1. Jenners

Iconic, historic and stylish - the Jenners building dominates Princes Street and is synonymous with class.

Photo: Andrew O'Brien

Photo Sales

2. St Giles Cathedral

The statue of philosopher David Hume on Edinburgh's Royal Mile with St Giles looming in the background. Breathtaking.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. Banana flats

Many may think this one is an unusual choice, but these flats are seeped in history and humanity and, thanks to Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, has become an iconic landmark in Leith.

Photo: Santiago Arribas Pena

Photo Sales

4. St James Quarter

Yes, this one also appeared on our 'ugliest building' list, which shows slight discord within the newsroom! There's no denying the new St James Quarter divides opinion, but with a back drop of old, historic buildings, isn't it good to have new, vibrant architecture, to show that the city is moving and progressing?

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
EdinburghEdinburgh CastleSt James Quarter
Next Page
Page 1 of 3