We all know that our Capital is one of the most breathtaking cities in the world, steeped in history and cultures with a pretty fine skyline thrown in. Here are 10 of the most beautiful and inspiring buildings in Edinburgh - which perhaps might surprise people.
1. Jenners
Iconic, historic and stylish - the Jenners building dominates Princes Street and is synonymous with class.
Photo: Andrew O'Brien
2. St Giles Cathedral
The statue of philosopher David Hume on Edinburgh's Royal Mile with St Giles looming in the background. Breathtaking.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Banana flats
Many may think this one is an unusual choice, but these flats are seeped in history and humanity and, thanks to Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, has become an iconic landmark in Leith.
Photo: Santiago Arribas Pena
4. St James Quarter
Yes, this one also appeared on our 'ugliest building' list, which shows slight discord within the newsroom! There's no denying the new St James Quarter divides opinion, but with a back drop of old, historic buildings, isn't it good to have new, vibrant architecture, to show that the city is moving and progressing?
Photo: Third Party