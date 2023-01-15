News you can trust since 1873
10 of Edinburgh's prettiest streets in pictures - from Victoria Street to The Shore

Edinburgh is a breathtaking city – here are some of its prettiest streets in pictures.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago

Edinburgh is a beautiful and magical city, with a breathtaking skyline and some sweet closes and cobbled lanes to get lost in. Here are 10 of the prettiest streets in our fair Capital.

1. Victoria Street

Of course Victoria Street is in the list. The colour, the cobbles, it's perfect.

Photo: Third Party

2. Hawthornbank Lane

Dean Village feels like a small, magical, medieval village right in the middle of the city. Stunning.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Cockburn Street

Cockburn Street, right slap in the city centre, with its tall, majestic buildings - you feel like you're stepping right into the past.

Photo: SNS Group

4. Middle Meadow Walk

Does it class as a street? Middle Meadow Walk is so pretty we don't care... it's getting included.

Photo: Alex Orr

