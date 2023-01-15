10 of Edinburgh's prettiest streets in pictures - from Victoria Street to The Shore

Edinburgh is a breathtaking city – here are some of its prettiest streets in pictures.
Edinburgh is a beautiful and magical city, with a breathtaking skyline and some sweet closes and cobbled lanes to get lost in. Here are 10 of the prettiest streets in our fair Capital.
1. Victoria Street
Of course Victoria Street is in the list. The colour, the cobbles, it's perfect.
2. Hawthornbank Lane
Dean Village feels like a small, magical, medieval village right in the middle of the city. Stunning.
3. Cockburn Street
Cockburn Street, right slap in the city centre, with its tall, majestic buildings - you feel like you're stepping right into the past.
4. Middle Meadow Walk
Does it class as a street? Middle Meadow Walk is so pretty we don't care... it's getting included.
