The analysis, by Earth.fm, revealed where city residents and visitors can find tranquility in Auld Reekie after it was named the "noisiest" in the UK. By studying visitors' reviews that mention words like "quiet", "relaxing", "tranquil", "calm", and "peaceful", researchers at Earth.fm gave each place a 'Quiet Score'.
Claiming top spot to be named the “most peaceful spot in the country” was Dr Neil’s Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. The secluded garden ranked second globally, out of a huge 3,300+ places across the UK, mainland Europe and the US that were included in the research.
With the amazing weather we’ve been enjoying this week, many locals will have been looking for peaceful spots in Edinburgh to enjoy the sun. To help you decide, scroll through our gallery to see all 10 local spots named in the city’s “most peaceful” list.
2. Dr Neil's Garden
Where: 5 Old Church Lane, Duddingston, Edinburgh EH15 3PX. Taking top spot to be named the “most peaceful spot in the country” is Dr Neil’s Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. The secluded garden ranked second globally, out of a huge 3,300+ places across the UK, mainland Europe and the US that were included in the research. Lying next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch, Dr Neil’s Garden is an oasis of calm, which usually opens to the public around March to October each year. Described by Lonely Planet as Edinburgh’s “quintessential secret garden”, Dr Neil’s Garden began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting. Photo: Third Party
3. Dunbar’s Close Garden
Where: Address: 137 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BW. An unexpected oasis of calm just off the bustling Canongate, this stunning 17th century garden is a great spot to enjoy your lunch or just to find a bit of peace of quiet. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
4. Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
Where: 20a Inverleith Row, Edinburgh EH3 5LR. A truly stunning place where visitors can experience an extravaganza of plants from around the world, learn about the Garden's rich and diverse Living Collection and discover a history dating back to the 17th century. Photo: Visit Scotland