100 new homes for Rosewell as David Wilson Homes completes purchase of land

Stock photo of a David Wilson Homes development in Fife.

Sold by Banks Property on behalf of the landowners, work will soon commence at Rosewell Meadow, with the new community comprising of 75 four-bedroom private homes and 25 affordable homes.

Work is expected to begin in June, and will bring up to 90 new jobs to the region during the construction phase.

Mansoor Ali, regional development director at Barratt Developments said: “We’re really pleased to have finalised our purchase of the land at Rosewell.

"This marks David Wilson Homes’ second investment in the region in recent months as we seek to develop a fantastic range of family housing in an attractive and popular location. We are looking forward to starting construction work and providing an opportunity for people to put down roots in a vibrant, growing community.”

The development is part of Midlothian Council’s Local Development Plan – its vision for the future delivery of housing. With the Scottish Government estimating that 435,000 new homes are needed by 2035 to cope with expected housing demand, David Wilson Homes’ investments at Rosewell Meadow and its nearby St Clair Mews site highlight the homebuilder’s continued commitment to building high quality homes in places people want to live.

Andy Liddell, director and head of Banks Group’s Scottish office, said: “We are delighted to have done this deal with David Wilson Homes on this site upon which we secured planning permission for homes.

“The development will bring quality new homes to the region, providing young families a chance to buy a quality home and get on the housing ladder.