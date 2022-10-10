11 reasons why Edinburgh is the best place in the world to live

The index, released in July, ranked the capital highly across the board and said Edinburgh is much loved as a great place for a stroll through nature and has “heaps of new exciting things to do”.

While the most obvious reasons for coming here are the tourist attractions like Holyrood Palace and the world’s largest arts festival taking place every August, there are many other reasons that locals hold the city so dear to their hearts.

Such as our local football clubs, theatres, award-winning restaurants and pubs, community centres and many parks and walkways for getting out and about.

There really is something for everyone, whether that be the city’s nightlife or more tranquil spots.

1. The Old Town Edinburgh Castle is the most visited attraction in the Capital's Old Town, with other great historical buildings including Holyrood Palace, John Knox House, Gladstone's Land and Mary King's Close taking visitors back in time. Photo: Julie Bull Photo Sales

2. Easter Road Stadium Home of Hibernian FC since the 1890s when the club moved from the first Easter Road ground which was situated between nearby Sunnyside and Bothwell Street. Thousands of fans from the green side of Edinburgh flock here to follow their Hibs heroes. Photo by John Devlin. Photo: John Devlin Photo Sales

3. Tynecastle Park Stadium Home of Hearts since 1886, fans have flocked to Tynecastle for more than a century to see their idols in maroon including Willie Bauld, John Robertson, Drew Busby and Jock White. Photo by Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. The Grassmarket The Grassmarket is lively during the day with regular markets taking place and also at night with plenty of places to grab a pint. Photo by Scott Louden. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales