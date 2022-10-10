11 reasons why Edinburgh is the best place in the world to live
With Edinburgh recently named the best city to visit in the world in the fifth annual Time Out Index, we’ve been looking at exactly what makes the Capital such a great place to live and work.
The index, released in July, ranked the capital highly across the board and said Edinburgh is much loved as a great place for a stroll through nature and has “heaps of new exciting things to do”.
While the most obvious reasons for coming here are the tourist attractions like Holyrood Palace and the world’s largest arts festival taking place every August, there are many other reasons that locals hold the city so dear to their hearts.
Such as our local football clubs, theatres, award-winning restaurants and pubs, community centres and many parks and walkways for getting out and about.
There really is something for everyone, whether that be the city’s nightlife or more tranquil spots.