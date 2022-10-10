News you can trust since 1873
11 reasons why Edinburgh is the best place in the world to live

With Edinburgh recently named the best city to visit in the world in the fifth annual Time Out Index, we’ve been looking at exactly what makes the Capital such a great place to live and work.

By Kevin Quinn
20 hours ago
Updated 10th Oct 2022, 3:59pm

The index, released in July, ranked the capital highly across the board and said Edinburgh is much loved as a great place for a stroll through nature and has “heaps of new exciting things to do”.

While the most obvious reasons for coming here are the tourist attractions like Holyrood Palace and the world’s largest arts festival taking place every August, there are many other reasons that locals hold the city so dear to their hearts.

Such as our local football clubs, theatres, award-winning restaurants and pubs, community centres and many parks and walkways for getting out and about.

There really is something for everyone, whether that be the city’s nightlife or more tranquil spots.

1. The Old Town

Edinburgh Castle is the most visited attraction in the Capital's Old Town, with other great historical buildings including Holyrood Palace, John Knox House, Gladstone's Land and Mary King's Close taking visitors back in time.

Photo: Julie Bull

2. Easter Road Stadium

Home of Hibernian FC since the 1890s when the club moved from the first Easter Road ground which was situated between nearby Sunnyside and Bothwell Street. Thousands of fans from the green side of Edinburgh flock here to follow their Hibs heroes. Photo by John Devlin.

Photo: John Devlin

3. Tynecastle Park Stadium

Home of Hearts since 1886, fans have flocked to Tynecastle for more than a century to see their idols in maroon including Willie Bauld, John Robertson, Drew Busby and Jock White. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. The Grassmarket

The Grassmarket is lively during the day with regular markets taking place and also at night with plenty of places to grab a pint. Photo by Scott Louden.

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

