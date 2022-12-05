12 adorable festive pets from Edinburgh dressed up for Christmas in jumpers, hats and costumes
Haggis the cat is sporting a festive jumper and Marley the dog is dressed up as a snowman.
Christmas is just around the corner and it is a season enjoyed not just by humans, but by furry friends who are often treated to special toys, tasty treats and quality time with their owners.
The Edinburgh Evening News asked its readers to share photos of their beloved pets in festive outfits.
They shared adorable cats wearing knitted jumpers and dogs dressed up as elves and Santa Claus.
Click through this article to see the cutest pets all dressed up for Christmas.
