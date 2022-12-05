News you can trust since 1873
These are the cutest pets dressed up for Christmas submitted by Edinburgh Evening News readers.

12 adorable festive pets from Edinburgh dressed up for Christmas in jumpers, hats and costumes

Haggis the cat is sporting a festive jumper and Marley the dog is dressed up as a snowman.

By Laura Andrew
31 minutes ago

Christmas is just around the corner and it is a season enjoyed not just by humans, but by furry friends who are often treated to special toys, tasty treats and quality time with their owners.

The Edinburgh Evening News asked its readers to share photos of their beloved pets in festive outfits.

They shared adorable cats wearing knitted jumpers and dogs dressed up as elves and Santa Claus.

Click through this article to see the cutest pets all dressed up for Christmas.

1. Blossom, Dolly, Luna

This adorable pug trio are all getting into the festive spirit with jumpers. Shared by Alison Blything.

Photo: Alison Blything

2. Marley

Mia Hargreaves shared her dog Marley dressed up as a snowman sitting under the Christmas tree.

Photo: Mia Hargreaves

3. Haggis

Kierian Cameron shared his cat Haggis dressed up in a Christmas jumper.

Photo: Kierian Cameron

4. Jess

Ginger cat Jess is wearing a Santa hat - shared by Shiraz Avraham.

Photo: Shiraz Avraham

