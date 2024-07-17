Finding places to go during the school summer holidays that wont break the bank can be hard, so we’ve found 12 eateries offering free food for kids in Edinburgh.
They include restaurants like Las Iquanas, Yo Sushi and Duck & Waffle, as well as cafes at Dobbies, Tesco and Morrisons. There are also Edinburgh pubs offering free kids meals during the school summer holidays including Beefeater and Brewer’s Fayre.
1. Duck & Waffle
Make the most of the summer holidays and enjoy a free kid’s breakfast at Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter until August 16. Treat your little ones to the restaurant's kid-friendly dishes, such as sweet & savoury Pancakes, Caramelised Banana Waffles, Greek Yoghurt, Eggs, and more. Available daily with every adult breakfast purchase. | Skapa PR
2. TGI Fridays
Kids eat free at TGI Fridays when you order an adult’s main meal. The offer is available for Stripes Rewards members – you’ll just need to join via their app, which is free to download through app stores. You’ll get a complimentary Little League or Major League kids’ meal. The menu includes classic burgers, fish fingers and vegan choices. There is also free Heinz baby food for the smallest guests at TGI Fridays. There are TGI Fridays branches on Castle Street and at Fort Kinnaird Park. Photo: Shutterstock
3. Gordon Ramsay restaurants
At selected Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, kids can eat for free from the Ramsay kids menu when ordering a main. It’s only available for children under the age of eight and you will need to purchase an adult main for every free children’s meal. There are two Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in Edinburgh, at St Andrew Square and St James Quarter, phone ahead to check this offer is available. Photo: Marta Rocci
4. Morrisons
Morrisons' cafes in Edinburgh are offering one free kids meal all day every day when you spend £4.49. There are cafes at the Edinburgh Morrisons stores at Portobello Road, Pilton Drive, New Swanston, the Gyle, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road. | Johnston Press Photo: National World
