2 . TGI Fridays

Kids eat free at TGI Fridays when you order an adult’s main meal. The offer is available for Stripes Rewards members – you’ll just need to join via their app, which is free to download through app stores. You’ll get a complimentary Little League or Major League kids’ meal. The menu includes classic burgers, fish fingers and vegan choices. There is also free Heinz baby food for the smallest guests at TGI Fridays. There are TGI Fridays branches on Castle Street and at Fort Kinnaird Park. Photo: Shutterstock