12 lovable Edinburgh rescue puppies and dogs in need of a forever home

The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH), with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the EDCH will help you find your perfect match. Here are 12 pups that are currently in need of a permanent home.
1. Coby - 7 months
Happy and friendly Coby loves cuddles and being fussed over, and needs an owner who can cope with his bags of energy. He needs to continue his training and requires a home without children under 16. Breed: American Bulldog / Beagle
Photo: EDCH
2. Lola - 1 year
Lola has an enormous amount of energy and can be boisterous if she is not getting enough exercise, so she needs an active owner and would suit a home without children under the age of 16. Breed: Rottweiler
Photo: EDCH
3. Max - 2 years
He may be a cheeky boy who still needs to work on his manners, buy Max is very affectionate with people he knows and has loads of energy, so needs plenty of exercise to stop him getting frustrated. Breed: X Staffie
Photo: EDCH
4. Diesel - 2 years
Cuddly Diesel is looking for a dedicated owner who can spend lots of time with him, as he can be shy and gets anxious when left alone. He needs to continue his training and would suit living with an active family. Breed: Staffie
Photo: EDCH
