Take a look through these spook-tacular pumpkin carvings this Halloween.

Pumpkin carving has been a tradition since the 19th century in the UK. Back in the day, people would use root vegetables such as turnips.

Scary faces were originally carved and then made into lanterns that sat outside homes – it was thought the lanterns would protect those inside from angry spirits roaming the night.

In modern times Jack-o’-lanterns are more of a fun annual craft enjoyed by children and adults.

To get into the spirit of Halloween we asked our readers to send us photos of the best pumpkin carvings they have ever done – click through this article to see some of our favourites.

1 . Gordon Henderson Classic pumpkin designs from Gordon Henderson. Photo: Gordon Henderson

2 . Jo McKenzie Amazing carvings from Jo McKenzie - brilliant classic Halloween characters. Photo: Jo McKenzie

3 . JT Treacy Wow isn't this painted pumpkin creative! A great Minion character from JT Treacy. Photo: JT Treacy

4 . Lisa Wilkie Do you recognise this popular Halloween character? Photo: Lisa Wilkie