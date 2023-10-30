News you can trust since 1873
13 amazingly spooky and creative pumpkin carvings and Jack-o'-lanterns made by Edinburgh people this Halloween

Take a look through these spook-tacular pumpkin carvings this Halloween.
Laura Andrew
Laura Andrew
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:50 GMT

Pumpkin carving has been a tradition since the 19th century in the UK. Back in the day, people would use root vegetables such as turnips.

Scary faces were originally carved and then made into lanterns that sat outside homes – it was thought the lanterns would protect those inside from angry spirits roaming the night.

In modern times Jack-o’-lanterns are more of a fun annual craft enjoyed by children and adults.

To get into the spirit of Halloween we asked our readers to send us photos of the best pumpkin carvings they have ever done – click through this article to see some of our favourites.

Classic pumpkin designs from Gordon Henderson.

1. Gordon Henderson

Classic pumpkin designs from Gordon Henderson. Photo: Gordon Henderson

Amazing carvings from Jo McKenzie - brilliant classic Halloween characters.

2. Jo McKenzie

Amazing carvings from Jo McKenzie - brilliant classic Halloween characters. Photo: Jo McKenzie

Wow isn't this painted pumpkin creative! A great Minion character from JT Treacy.

3. JT Treacy

Wow isn't this painted pumpkin creative! A great Minion character from JT Treacy. Photo: JT Treacy

Do you recognise this popular Halloween character?

4. Lisa Wilkie

Do you recognise this popular Halloween character? Photo: Lisa Wilkie

