1 . Superico restaurant, Hanover Street

Superico restaurant, at 83 Hanover Street, announced in January that, due to rising costs, it would no longer be able to stay open. A statement on social media said: “This is not something that we ever wished to post, but unfortunately our Superico restaurant doors will not be re-opening for 2023. Coming out of Covid with the ability to welcome everyone back to the restaurant has been truly wonderful, however times are just a little too tough now with costs rising." Photo: Superico