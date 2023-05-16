The year is not yet half way through, but many familiar and well-loved businesses have closed their doors for good – often because of the cost of living crisis or the impact of Covid, but also for other reasons.
A host of favourite shops, restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the centre of Edinburgh and other parts of the city have reluctantly taken the decision to shut.
Many blame the cost of living crisis, the changes in the pattern of living after Covid or a combination of economic factors. But there are also other reasons – retirement, ill health or the end of a lease – behind some of the closures.
Changes are inevitable on the business scene, but it is always sad to see favourite places close their doors for the last time. Here are some of the shops and eateries which have shut in Edinburgh so far this year.
1. Superico restaurant, Hanover Street
Superico restaurant, at 83 Hanover Street, announced in January that, due to rising costs, it would no longer be able to stay open.
A statement on social media said: “This is not something that we ever wished to post, but unfortunately our Superico restaurant doors will not be re-opening for 2023. Coming out of Covid with the ability to welcome everyone back to the restaurant has been truly wonderful, however times are just a little too tough now with costs rising." Photo: Superico
2. Paperchase, George Street
Paperchase in George Street launched a massive closing down sale in February after the stationery chain fell into administration.
More than 100 Paperchase stores across the UK closed while Tesco bought the Paperchase brand but not its high street shops. Photo: Submitted
3. Elephants & Bagels, Nicolson Square
Elephants & Bagels announced in February it was closing after around 25 years in the Capital.
The cafe, at the corner of Nicolson Square, was a huge favourite with students at nearby Edinburgh University as well as Fringe-goers. The owners gave no reason for the closure, but thanked people for their custom over the years. Photo: Unknown
4. Printing Press Bar, George Street
The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen, which was part of The George InterContinental hotel in George Street, closed its doors for good in March, with the hotel saying it was in talks about a new project at the venue. Photo: Google