News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city
These are the beaches that our readers suggested you visit this summer.These are the beaches that our readers suggested you visit this summer.
These are the beaches that our readers suggested you visit this summer.

13 stunning Scottish beaches that will make you rethink your holiday abroad

Portobello, Stonehaven and Yellowcraig Beach are among our readers’ favourite beaches for a day trip from Edinburgh
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST

Summer is here and we are lucky enough to have many beaches nearby for great day trips or even longer stays.

We asked our readers what their favourite beaches to visit were and they suggested quick trips to Portobello and longer routes to Stoneheaven in Aberdeen.

Click through this article to find out where our readers suggested.

Nicola Forsyth recommended North Berwick. The sandy beach has views of the famous Bass Rock. Distance to drive from Edinburgh: 49 minutes.

1. North Berwick

Nicola Forsyth recommended North Berwick. The sandy beach has views of the famous Bass Rock. Distance to drive from Edinburgh: 49 minutes. Photo: Olga - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Kaylyn Hansen said: "We enjoyed Dunbar when we visited. It was a beautiful little town." There are multiple beaches to visit in Dunbar including Belhaven Bay and Thornton Loch Beach. Drive from Edinburgh: 45 minutes. Rebekka Macmillan said: "Dunbar - the harbour is lovely and so is the village itself. I spent a lot of my childhood there on weekends."

2. Dunbar

Kaylyn Hansen said: "We enjoyed Dunbar when we visited. It was a beautiful little town." There are multiple beaches to visit in Dunbar including Belhaven Bay and Thornton Loch Beach. Drive from Edinburgh: 45 minutes. Rebekka Macmillan said: "Dunbar - the harbour is lovely and so is the village itself. I spent a lot of my childhood there on weekends." Photo: MIKE BYERS

Photo Sales
John Brannan said: "Eyemouth Northburn Caravan park is a stone's throw to the beach and has a quaint lovely fishing town - I loved my time growing up there." Drive from Edinburgh: One hour 10 minutes.

3. Eyemouth Beach

John Brannan said: "Eyemouth Northburn Caravan park is a stone's throw to the beach and has a quaint lovely fishing town - I loved my time growing up there." Drive from Edinburgh: One hour 10 minutes. Photo: paulst15 - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Dave Staniforth said: "North Berwick is lovely but Gullane and its beach get my vote." Drive from Edinburgh: 42 minutes.

4. Gullane Beach

Dave Staniforth said: "North Berwick is lovely but Gullane and its beach get my vote." Drive from Edinburgh: 42 minutes. Photo: MAKSYM - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortobelloStonehavenAberdeen