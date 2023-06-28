Portobello, Stonehaven and Yellowcraig Beach are among our readers’ favourite beaches for a day trip from Edinburgh
Summer is here and we are lucky enough to have many beaches nearby for great day trips or even longer stays.
Click through this article to find out where our readers suggested.
1. North Berwick
Nicola Forsyth recommended North Berwick. The sandy beach has views of the famous Bass Rock. Distance to drive from Edinburgh: 49 minutes. Photo: Olga - stock.adobe.com
2. Dunbar
Kaylyn Hansen said: "We enjoyed Dunbar when we visited. It was a beautiful little town." There are multiple beaches to visit in Dunbar including Belhaven Bay and Thornton Loch Beach. Drive from Edinburgh: 45 minutes.
Rebekka Macmillan said: "Dunbar - the harbour is lovely and so is the village itself. I spent a lot of my childhood there on weekends." Photo: MIKE BYERS
3. Eyemouth Beach
John Brannan said: "Eyemouth Northburn Caravan park is a stone's throw to the beach and has a quaint lovely fishing town - I loved my time growing up there." Drive from Edinburgh: One hour 10 minutes. Photo: paulst15 - stock.adobe.com
4. Gullane Beach
Dave Staniforth said: "North Berwick is lovely but Gullane and its beach get my vote." Drive from Edinburgh: 42 minutes. Photo: MAKSYM - stock.adobe.com