2 . Dunbar

Kaylyn Hansen said: "We enjoyed Dunbar when we visited. It was a beautiful little town." There are multiple beaches to visit in Dunbar including Belhaven Bay and Thornton Loch Beach. Drive from Edinburgh: 45 minutes. Rebekka Macmillan said: "Dunbar - the harbour is lovely and so is the village itself. I spent a lot of my childhood there on weekends." Photo: MIKE BYERS