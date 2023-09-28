Our readers show off their photography skills with lovely shots of local rivers and bodies of water in and around Edinburgh.

We are lucky to be home to some truly beautiful rivers and bodies of water here in Edinburgh so we asked our readers to submit their best photos to help us celebrate World River Day (September 24).

The River Forth and River Almond featured heavily in the photos that were shared with us as well as the beautiful birds that swim on their surfaces.

Click through this article to see some of our favourite photos.

1 . Alexander Mclean Alexander Mclean shared this truly amazing shot of the Forth Bridge. Photo: Alexander Mclean Photo Sales

2 . Harry Gordon Harry Gordon shared this incredible shot of The River Almond. Photo: Harry Gordon Photo Sales

3 . Crawford McClintock Crawford McClintock said: "River Forth just before it flows through Stirling on its way to Edinburgh." Photo: Crawford McClintock Photo Sales