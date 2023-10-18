News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

15 adorable photos of Edinburgh bunnies that will make you say 'awww'

With their fluffy tails and floppy ears, bunnies make the perfect pet!
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST

Rabbits make great pets, they are sociable, full of energy and filled with affection – and let’s not gloss over their adorable appearance (those ears!)

On International Rabbit Day last month, we asked our readers to share photos of their pet bunnies with us.

We received many adorable photos from our rabbit-loving readers, so we put some of our favourites together in this gallery. Click through to see them.

Larissa Duncan said: "Vincent and Bela."

1. Larissa Duncan

Larissa Duncan said: "Vincent and Bela." Photo: Larissa Duncan

Photo Sales
Becky Fairbairn said: "Duck - the Mini Lop."

2. Becky Fairbairn

Becky Fairbairn said: "Duck - the Mini Lop." Photo: Becky Fairbairn

Photo Sales
Paula Arthur said: "My boy (beau) means the absolute world to me. He’s just turned six on September 19. Couldn’t manage life without him. He’s there when I laugh. He’s there when I cry."

3. Paula Arthur

Paula Arthur said: "My boy (beau) means the absolute world to me. He’s just turned six on September 19. Couldn’t manage life without him. He’s there when I laugh. He’s there when I cry." Photo: Paula Arthur

Photo Sales
Gilly Herbert said: "Rocky Rockstar, breed is Lionhead. He is the best pet because he is cute, cuddly and hangs out with the kids!"

4. Gilly Herbert

Gilly Herbert said: "Rocky Rockstar, breed is Lionhead. He is the best pet because he is cute, cuddly and hangs out with the kids!" Photo: Gilly Herbert

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh