15 adorable photos of Edinburgh bunnies that will make you say 'awww'
With their fluffy tails and floppy ears, bunnies make the perfect pet!
Rabbits make great pets, they are sociable, full of energy and filled with affection – and let’s not gloss over their adorable appearance (those ears!)
On International Rabbit Day last month, we asked our readers to share photos of their pet bunnies with us.
We received many adorable photos from our rabbit-loving readers, so we put some of our favourites together in this gallery. Click through to see them.
1 / 4