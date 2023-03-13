News you can trust since 1873
15 cute Edinburgh dogs: Readers send in photos of their adorable dogs during Crufts weekend

Edinburgh dogs take centre stage

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
12 hours ago

With Crufts international dog show taking place at the weekend we asked our readers to send in cute photos of their beloved dogs, and they didn’t disappoint!

Crufts started on Friday and to celebrate we wanted to find the cutest dogs in Edinburgh. We asked on our Facebook page for people to send in cute pictures to mark the weekend of Crufts, and readers kindly sent in photos of their adorable dogs out and about and relaxing at home.

Kim Smith sent in this adorable photo of her dogs. She said: "Here's our 'pocket pack', Evie, Nina, Charlie and Ella.

1. Evie, Nina, Charlie and Ella

Photo: submitted

Donna-Marie Foster sent in this cute photo of her dog Rio with his "Mimi" on his holidays.

2. Rio

Photo: Submitted

Nicola Ann Dockerty sent over this adorable of her football-crazy dog. She said: "Handsome Gizmo, proud that he's caught the neighbour's football."

3. Gizmo

Photo: Submitted

Fiona Binnie kindly submitted this photo of "Daisy smiling as always," said Fiona.

4. Daisy

Photo: Submitted

