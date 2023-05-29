In alphabetical order, we will be looking at the most popular names from Edinburgh over the coming days, to mark 150 years since the Evening News was first published in 1873. In this first installment, from A-B, we delve into the lives and careers of some of the Capital’s most well known faces, including the inventor of the telephone Alexander Graham Bell, Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle and children’s author Aileen Paterson who brought Maisie the cat MacKenzie to the world. We also shine the spotlight on Scotland’s biggest ever music stars The Bay City Rollers, Olympic champion runner Allan Wells and a penguin from Edinburgh Zoo who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.