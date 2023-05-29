News you can trust since 1873
One of Edinburgh's most famous sons, Alexander Graham Bell was a famous inventor, scientist and engineer who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. He also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in 1885. He lived from 1847-1922 when he died in Canada aged 75. The family home was at South Charlotte Street, and has a stone inscription marking it as Bell's birthplace. Many other inventions marked Bell's later life, including groundbreaking work in optical telecommunications, hydrofoils, and aeronautics. Bell also had a strong influence on the National Geographic Society and its magazine while serving as the second president from January 7, 1898, until 1903.One of Edinburgh's most famous sons, Alexander Graham Bell was a famous inventor, scientist and engineer who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. He also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in 1885. He lived from 1847-1922 when he died in Canada aged 75. The family home was at South Charlotte Street, and has a stone inscription marking it as Bell's birthplace. Many other inventions marked Bell's later life, including groundbreaking work in optical telecommunications, hydrofoils, and aeronautics. Bell also had a strong influence on the National Geographic Society and its magazine while serving as the second president from January 7, 1898, until 1903.
15 of the most famous faces from Edinburgh, from Alexander Graham Bell to Arthur Conan Doyle

Our first look at the 150 most popular Edinburgh faces from the past 150 years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:22 BST

As part of the 150th anniversary of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look at the 150 most famous faces to have emerged from the Capital in the past 150 years.

In alphabetical order, we will be looking at the most popular names from Edinburgh over the coming days, to mark 150 years since the Evening News was first published in 1873. In this first installment, from A-B, we delve into the lives and careers of some of the Capital’s most well known faces, including the inventor of the telephone Alexander Graham Bell, Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle and children’s author Aileen Paterson who brought Maisie the cat MacKenzie to the world. We also shine the spotlight on Scotland’s biggest ever music stars The Bay City Rollers, Olympic champion runner Allan Wells and a penguin from Edinburgh Zoo who is the mascot and colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard.

Adam Black, member of the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, lived from February 20, 1784 – January 24 1874. He was a Scottish publisher and politician. He founded the A & C Black publishing company, and published the 7th, 8th and 9th editions of the Encyclopædia Britannica. He served as an MP for Edinburgh from 1856 - 1865 and was Lord Provost of Edinburgh twice.

1. Adam Black

Adam Black, member of the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, lived from February 20, 1784 – January 24 1874. He was a Scottish publisher and politician. He founded the A & C Black publishing company, and published the 7th, 8th and 9th editions of the Encyclopædia Britannica. He served as an MP for Edinburgh from 1856 - 1865 and was Lord Provost of Edinburgh twice. Photo: Creative Comms

Aileen Francis Paterson MBE was a Scottish writer and illustrator, best known for her series of children's books about Maisie MacKenzie, the kitten. She died in 2018 aged 83. For most of her adult life, she lived in Edinburgh and was a passionate supporter of that city. She worked as an art teacher from the 1960s to the 1980s. Maisie Mackenzie, the heroine of Paterson's series of children's books, wears a kilt and Fair Isle jumper and lives in Morningside, a suburb of Edinburgh. In 2011, Lothian Buses made Maisie the face of the Number 5 bus, which goes through Morningside. Several stories were also turned into an animated TV series called Meeow! starring Stanley Baxter.

2. Aileen Paterson

Aileen Francis Paterson MBE was a Scottish writer and illustrator, best known for her series of children's books about Maisie MacKenzie, the kitten. She died in 2018 aged 83. For most of her adult life, she lived in Edinburgh and was a passionate supporter of that city. She worked as an art teacher from the 1960s to the 1980s. Maisie Mackenzie, the heroine of Paterson's series of children's books, wears a kilt and Fair Isle jumper and lives in Morningside, a suburb of Edinburgh. In 2011, Lothian Buses made Maisie the face of the Number 5 bus, which goes through Morningside. Several stories were also turned into an animated TV series called Meeow! starring Stanley Baxter. Photo: Esme Allen

Alastair George Bell Sim, CBE was a Scottish character actor who began his theatrical career at the age of thirty and quickly became established as a popular West End performer, remaining so until his death in 1977, aged 75. He appeared in more than 50 British films, including an iconic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol, released in 1951 as Scrooge in Great Britain and as A Christmas Carol in the United States. Though an accomplished dramatic actor, he is often remembered for his comically sinister performances.

3. Alastair Sim

Alastair George Bell Sim, CBE was a Scottish character actor who began his theatrical career at the age of thirty and quickly became established as a popular West End performer, remaining so until his death in 1977, aged 75. He appeared in more than 50 British films, including an iconic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol, released in 1951 as Scrooge in Great Britain and as A Christmas Carol in the United States. Though an accomplished dramatic actor, he is often remembered for his comically sinister performances. Photo: Radio Times/ Getty

Emeritus Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh, Alexander "Sandy" McCall Smith CBE became a hugely successful novelist through his The No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency, The Sunday Philosophy Club and 44 Scotland Street book series, the latter of which is set in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town. The 74-year-old is now one of the world's best-loved writers for both adults and children and his books are published in 47 languages. He is pictured, full of pride, after receiving the Edinburgh Award in 2021.

4. Alexander McCall Smith CBE

Emeritus Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh, Alexander "Sandy" McCall Smith CBE became a hugely successful novelist through his The No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency, The Sunday Philosophy Club and 44 Scotland Street book series, the latter of which is set in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town. The 74-year-old is now one of the world's best-loved writers for both adults and children and his books are published in 47 languages. He is pictured, full of pride, after receiving the Edinburgh Award in 2021. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

