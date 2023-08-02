Edinburgh people celebrate their aunts and uncles and tell us why they are the most special family members.
We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite aunt and uncles and to tell us why they are the very best.
Some readers shared how their aunts and uncles were just as special to them as their parents and others saw them as their very best friends.
Click through this article to see great photos and read the heart warming messages people have for their aunts and uncles.
1. Paige Kristina Lawson
Paige Kristina Lawson said: "I miss my Uncle Robert more than words could ever describe. A father figure in my life and loved me like I was his own. Thankfully still got my Auntie Lesley who is just the absolute best human to grace this world and is my second mum." Photo: Paige Kristina Lawson
2. Tracey Boomer
Tracey Boomer said: "Auntie Zoe Louise with Roman." Photo: Tracey Boomer
3. Fiona Mitchell
Fiona Mitchell said: "My Auntie Jennie on the right passed last August and my Auntie Irene passed this April both were there when I was growing up love and miss them always." Photo: Fiona Mitchell
4. Carolyne McMillan
Carolyne McMillan said: "My uncle Ian, another father figure in my life." Photo: Carolyne McMillan