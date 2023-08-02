News you can trust since 1873
15 photos of Edinburgh Aunties and Uncles and all the reasons that their families love them

Edinburgh people celebrate their aunts and uncles and tell us why they are the most special family members.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

We asked our readers to share photos of their favourite aunt and uncles and to tell us why they are the very best.

Some readers shared how their aunts and uncles were just as special to them as their parents and others saw them as their very best friends.

Click through this article to see great photos and read the heart warming messages people have for their aunts and uncles.

Paige Kristina Lawson said: "I miss my Uncle Robert more than words could ever describe. A father figure in my life and loved me like I was his own. Thankfully still got my Auntie Lesley who is just the absolute best human to grace this world and is my second mum."

Paige Kristina Lawson said: "I miss my Uncle Robert more than words could ever describe. A father figure in my life and loved me like I was his own. Thankfully still got my Auntie Lesley who is just the absolute best human to grace this world and is my second mum." Photo: Paige Kristina Lawson

Tracey Boomer said: "Auntie Zoe Louise with Roman."

Tracey Boomer said: "Auntie Zoe Louise with Roman." Photo: Tracey Boomer

Fiona Mitchell said: "My Auntie Jennie on the right passed last August and my Auntie Irene passed this April both were there when I was growing up love and miss them always."

Fiona Mitchell said: "My Auntie Jennie on the right passed last August and my Auntie Irene passed this April both were there when I was growing up love and miss them always." Photo: Fiona Mitchell

Carolyne McMillan said: "My uncle Ian, another father figure in my life."

Carolyne McMillan said: "My uncle Ian, another father figure in my life." Photo: Carolyne McMillan

