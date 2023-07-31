News you can trust since 1873
Kirkliston attraction was wet and wild!
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

With the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course currently at Conifox Adventure Park near Edinburgh, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to try it out, even in the pouring rain!

Despite being soaked through and left scrambling around in puddles due to heavy rain, this was an experience of climbing, crawling, jumping and bouncing I wont forget in a hurry. This 90 minute experience is the perfect thrill ride for groups of friends or work colleagues to try out, with the massive 600 metre course taking a fair amount of time and energy to navigate. The Kirkliston attraction still has spaces for the ‘Tartan Titan’ challenge on the weekends August 4-6 and 11-13, with tickets still available at £20 each.

Suitable for all ages, this places you amongst your favourite game shows – Ninja Warrior, Total Wipeout and Gladiators. With 50 sections of obstacles to tackle, Titan is an exhilarating challenge for all the family to enjoy.

The first obstacle on the Tartan Titan challenge at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston involved using a rope to climb up the steps to the top.

1. Under starter's orders

The first obstacle on the Tartan Titan challenge at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston involved using a rope to climb up the steps to the top.

This young man is full of concentration as he makes it safely across this obstacle.

2. Balancing act

This young man is full of concentration as he makes it safely across this obstacle.

These ladies brave the weather to get round the course in one piece.

3. Fun in the rain

These ladies brave the weather to get round the course in one piece.

A colourful photo of the obstacle course taken from the top of one of the climbing obstacles half way through the Tartan Titan.

4. Colourful

A colourful photo of the obstacle course taken from the top of one of the climbing obstacles half way through the Tartan Titan.

