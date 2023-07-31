With the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course currently at Conifox Adventure Park near Edinburgh , we couldn’t resist the opportunity to try it out, even in the pouring rain!

Despite being soaked through and left scrambling around in puddles due to heavy rain, this was an experience of climbing, crawling, jumping and bouncing I wont forget in a hurry. This 90 minute experience is the perfect thrill ride for groups of friends or work colleagues to try out, with the massive 600 metre course taking a fair amount of time and energy to navigate. The Kirkliston attraction still has spaces for the ‘Tartan Titan’ challenge on the weekends August 4-6 and 11-13, with tickets still available at £20 each.