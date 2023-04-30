Edinburgh is the Capital of Scotland for good reason!

For many years the east/ west debate about whether Edinburgh or Glasgow is Scotland’s best city has raged, so we’ve taken a look at reasons why the Capital is the best, in our humble opinion.

For a start, Glasgow doesn’t have the history Edinburgh has, and of course the Capital welcomes the world’s biggest arts festival every August, with millions of tourists flocking here every year testament to both. And despite Glasgow’s dominance on the football field over the years and the popularity of Celtic and Rangers, Edinburgh still has the country’s largest sports stadium, with 67,000 able to pack into Murrayfield to roar on the Scotland rugby team.

Scotland’s parliament sits at Holyrood, and it would be remiss to forget the biggest advantage Edinburgh has over Glasgow, chippy brown sauce! Why use just vinegar when our special sauce mixes traditional brown sauce with vinegar to create a unique and perfect accompaniment to fish and chips.

The One O'Clock Gun The people of Edinburgh always know what time it is thanks to Edinburgh Castle's One O'Clock Gun's daily reminder.

Sir Sean Connery Sean Connery from Fountainbridge is perhaps the most famous Scot of all time, certainly in living memory. The James Bond actor was still one of the planet's most well known faces when sadly passed away in 2020 aged 90. He is pictured with his wife Micheline, donning full Highland dress and wearing his medal after he was formally knighted by the Queen during a investiture ceremony, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Portobello Beach Unlike Glaswegians, the people of Edinburgh don't have to travel to enjoy the sand and sea, with Portobello Beach always a popular spot during the rare sunny summer days.

Chippy brown sauce One of the biggest east/ west coast splits in Scotland is over what we put on our chippy tea. While people in the west tend to have salt and vinegar on their chips and suppers, we Edinburgers prefer salt and our very own unique brown sauce, which contains vinegar, and hits the spot every time!