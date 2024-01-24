News you can trust since 1873
15 reasons why Edinburgh is better than Glasgow - including Edinburgh Castle, the Scottish Parliament and Murrayfield Stadium

Edinburgh is the Capital of Scotland for good reason!
Edinburgh failed to make Time Out’s sixth annual list of the World’s 50 Best Cities when it was released this week, but our friends along the M8 in Glasgow came in at number 30 on the list.

For many years the east/ west debate about whether Edinburgh or Glasgow is Scotland’s best city has raged, so we’ve taken a look at reasons why the Capital is the best, in our humble opinion.

For a start, Glasgow doesn’t have the history Edinburgh has, and of course the Capital welcomes the world’s biggest arts festival every August, with millions of tourists flocking here every year testament to both. And despite Glasgow’s dominance on the football field over the years and the popularity of Celtic and Rangers, Edinburgh still has the country’s largest sports stadium, with 67,000 able to pack into Murrayfield to roar on the Scotland rugby team.

Scotland’s parliament sits at Holyrood, and it would be remiss to forget the biggest advantage Edinburgh has over Glasgow, chippy brown sauce! Why use just vinegar when our special sauce mixes traditional brown sauce with vinegar to create a unique and perfect accompaniment to fish and chips?

Unlike Glaswegians, the people of Edinburgh don't have to travel to enjoy the sand and sea, with Portobello Beach always a popular spot during the rare sunny summer days.

1. Portobello Beach

The people of Edinburgh always know what time it is thanks to Edinburgh Castle's One O'Clock Gun's daily reminder.

2. The One O'Clock Gun

One of the biggest east/ west coast splits in Scotland is over what we put on our chippy tea. While people in the west tend to have salt and vinegar on their chips and suppers, we Edinburgers prefer salt and our very own unique brown sauce, which contains vinegar, and hits the spot every time!

3. Chippy brown sauce

Bare with me on this one. Yes a lot of Edinburgh's residents were deeply unhappy when the trams were first being constructed, ripping up our streets and causing years of disruption, which felt like it would never end. But with the second section of the tram line to Newhaven due to open this summer, surely we will see the full benefits of this expensive project, with the tram already handy for those living in the west of the city to quickly get into the city centre for some shopping or work, or to catch a train at Waverley or Haymarket, as well as making it quicker and cheaper to get to the airport to catch a flight.

4. Trams

