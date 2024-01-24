4 . Trams

Bare with me on this one. Yes a lot of Edinburgh's residents were deeply unhappy when the trams were first being constructed, ripping up our streets and causing years of disruption, which felt like it would never end. But with the second section of the tram line to Newhaven due to open this summer, surely we will see the full benefits of this expensive project, with the tram already handy for those living in the west of the city to quickly get into the city centre for some shopping or work, or to catch a train at Waverley or Haymarket, as well as making it quicker and cheaper to get to the airport to catch a flight. Photo: National World