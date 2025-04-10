Most public parks were full of sunbathers today, Thursday, April 10, as the sun shone over the Capital, with temperatures reaching 18C. And Portobello Beach was busy with families making the most of the sunshine during the school holidays, to get out of the house for a few hours to enjoy the nice weather.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The sunshine and warmth is expected to last into the weekend, with the Met Office currently predicting sunshine on Friday and Saturday all day, with the temperature reaching 18C tomorrow and 19C on Saturday.

However, as always, the lovely weather wont last forever, with light rain showers expected on Sunday and into next week, with the temperature struggling to get above 12C. So, get out there and enjoy the sunshine while you can!

1 . Soaking up the rays This young boy enjoyed his day in the sunshine at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Thursday, April 10. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

2 . East Princes Street Gardens This great city centre spot for sunbathing was getting busier just before the lunchtime rush from office workers. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack Photo Sales

3 . The Meadows Another popular city centre spot for sunbathing, hundreds of students and locals took in the sunshine at the Meadows today. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack Photo Sales