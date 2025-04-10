16 photos of Edinburgh residents and visitors enjoying the Easter school holidays sunshine

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST

Locals and visitors made the most of the Easter school holidays’ sunshine in Edinburgh today.

Most public parks were full of sunbathers today, Thursday, April 10, as the sun shone over the Capital, with temperatures reaching 18C. And Portobello Beach was busy with families making the most of the sunshine during the school holidays, to get out of the house for a few hours to enjoy the nice weather.

The sunshine and warmth is expected to last into the weekend, with the Met Office currently predicting sunshine on Friday and Saturday all day, with the temperature reaching 18C tomorrow and 19C on Saturday.

However, as always, the lovely weather wont last forever, with light rain showers expected on Sunday and into next week, with the temperature struggling to get above 12C. So, get out there and enjoy the sunshine while you can!

This young boy enjoyed his day in the sunshine at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Thursday, April 10.

1. Soaking up the rays

This young boy enjoyed his day in the sunshine at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Thursday, April 10. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

This great city centre spot for sunbathing was getting busier just before the lunchtime rush from office workers.

2. East Princes Street Gardens

This great city centre spot for sunbathing was getting busier just before the lunchtime rush from office workers. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack

Another popular city centre spot for sunbathing, hundreds of students and locals took in the sunshine at the Meadows today.

3. The Meadows

Another popular city centre spot for sunbathing, hundreds of students and locals took in the sunshine at the Meadows today. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack

This woman was catching the sun on the side of Corstorphine Hill earlier today.

4. Corstorphine Hill

This woman was catching the sun on the side of Corstorphine Hill earlier today. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

