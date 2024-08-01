Scroll through the photo gallery and see if you can spot yourself or your friends from Ladies Days past. From elaborate hats to stunning dresses, every photo tells a story of style and excitement.

Established in 2004, Ladies Day at Musselburgh quickly became one of Scotland’s most prestigious and popular racing events.

This year’s sold out event on Friday, August 9, will be hosted by Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark, who will entertain the crowds with an after-party to end the day of racing.

Building on the success of the Style Awards sponsored by Tiger Lily Boutique, this year’s ‘best dressed’ top prize includes an invitation to visit Champagne Pommery in France.

Musselburgh Racecourse is one of Britain’s most atmospheric horse racing venues, winning Champion Racecourse in 2023.

Gates open at 11:30am for Ladies Day next Friday, with the first race starting at 2.20pm, the last race at 4.50pm, the after- racing party starts at 5pm. All race times are provisional and may be subject to change. Racegoers can then head into Edinburgh to race sponsor Copper Blossom at George Street to enjoy cocktails, canapes and live music.

1 . Queens of Style Presenter/ actor Grant Stott and rugby legend Doddie Weir at the Musselburgh Ladies Day in 2011 with the Queen of Style contestants for that year. | Holyrood PR Photo Sales

2 . Stylish Reunited in style, these ladies were celebrating the first Ladies Day post-pandemic in 2021, wearing teal, lace, and floral outfits. | Holyrood PR Photo Sales

3 . A toast These ladies made a toast to friendship and stunning style at Musselburgh Race Course for last year's Ladies Day. | Holyrood PR Photo Sales