17 great photos of Musselburgh Racecourse's Ladies Day over the years as it gets set for 20th anniversary

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:41 BST

As one of the most glamorous summer events in the Scottish racing calendar fast approaches, we’re looking back over the last 20 years of fashion at Musselburgh Racecourse’s annual Ladies Day.

Scroll through the photo gallery and see if you can spot yourself or your friends from Ladies Days past. From elaborate hats to stunning dresses, every photo tells a story of style and excitement.

Established in 2004, Ladies Day at Musselburgh quickly became one of Scotland’s most prestigious and popular racing events.

This year’s sold out event on Friday, August 9, will be hosted by Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark, who will entertain the crowds with an after-party to end the day of racing.

Building on the success of the Style Awards sponsored by Tiger Lily Boutique, this year’s ‘best dressed’ top prize includes an invitation to visit Champagne Pommery in France.

Musselburgh Racecourse is one of Britain’s most atmospheric horse racing venues, winning Champion Racecourse in 2023.

Gates open at 11:30am for Ladies Day next Friday, with the first race starting at 2.20pm, the last race at 4.50pm, the after- racing party starts at 5pm. All race times are provisional and may be subject to change. Racegoers can then head into Edinburgh to race sponsor Copper Blossom at George Street to enjoy cocktails, canapes and live music.

Presenter/ actor Grant Stott and rugby legend Doddie Weir at the Musselburgh Ladies Day in 2011 with the Queen of Style contestants for that year.

1. Queens of Style

Presenter/ actor Grant Stott and rugby legend Doddie Weir at the Musselburgh Ladies Day in 2011 with the Queen of Style contestants for that year. | Holyrood PR

Photo Sales
Reunited in style, these ladies were celebrating the first Ladies Day post-pandemic in 2021, wearing teal, lace, and floral outfits.

2. Stylish

Reunited in style, these ladies were celebrating the first Ladies Day post-pandemic in 2021, wearing teal, lace, and floral outfits. | Holyrood PR

Photo Sales
These ladies made a toast to friendship and stunning style at Musselburgh Race Course for last year's Ladies Day.

3. A toast

These ladies made a toast to friendship and stunning style at Musselburgh Race Course for last year's Ladies Day. | Holyrood PR

Photo Sales
Back in 2009, these stylish friends enjoyed the Musselburgh Ladies Day in polka dots and rose covered outfits.

4. Polka dots

Back in 2009, these stylish friends enjoyed the Musselburgh Ladies Day in polka dots and rose covered outfits. | Holyrood PR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Musselburgh RacecourseEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.