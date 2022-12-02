18 famous Scots who would make great dinner guests - including Billy Connolly and Lewis Capaldi
The Edinburgh Evening News readers’ perfect dinner guests include Lewis Capaldi, Sean Connery and Walter Scott.
We asked our readers which famous Scots they would invite to dinner if there were no restrictions – dead or alive, from fictional movie characters to famous musicians. It is hard to imagine the likes of Gerard Butler, Rod Stewart and Sir Walter Scott all sitting together sharing a meal but those are just some of the people that readers suggested.
It would be an odd scene – Lewis Capaldi may be making TikToks next to King Robert Bruce who would be perplexed by the newest technology. Billy Connolly could serenade the whole group with one of his comedic songs whilst Robert Burns wrote a poem.
Click through this article to see which celebrities and historic figures people suggested.