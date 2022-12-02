News you can trust since 1873
These are the Scots that Edinburgh Evening News would like to invite around to dinner.

18 famous Scots who would make great dinner guests - including Billy Connolly and Lewis Capaldi

The Edinburgh Evening News readers’ perfect dinner guests include Lewis Capaldi, Sean Connery and Walter Scott.

By Laura Andrew
3 minutes ago

We asked our readers which famous Scots they would invite to dinner if there were no restrictions – dead or alive, from fictional movie characters to famous musicians. It is hard to imagine the likes of Gerard Butler, Rod Stewart and Sir Walter Scott all sitting together sharing a meal but those are just some of the people that readers suggested.

It would be an odd scene – Lewis Capaldi may be making TikToks next to King Robert Bruce who would be perplexed by the newest technology. Billy Connolly could serenade the whole group with one of his comedic songs whilst Robert Burns wrote a poem.

Click through this article to see which celebrities and historic figures people suggested.

1. Lewis Capaldi

James Brown would invite singer Lewis Capaldi. The musician could serenade guests and even make a TikTok or two now that he has gone viral on the platform.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. Billy Connolly

Helen Tait suggested Billy Connolly. The actor would be able to entertain all the dinner guests with his comedic songs.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby

3. Doddie Weir

Ronnie Simpson would like to invite Doddie Weir to dinner. The recently departed Rugby player would be able to tell tales of his sporting glory days at the dinner table.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Stanley Baxter

Peter Rintoul suggested comedian and impersonator Stanley Baxter. The beloved funny man would be bound to lighten up any party.

Photo: William Lovelace

