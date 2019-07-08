19 dramatic pictures that show the level of destruction caused by Edinburgh flash floods

A bizarre flash flood on June 24 that left parts of Edinburgh deluged by torrential rain while other parts remained completely untouched, caused massive structural damage to the foundations of several adjoining properties on Longstone Road on the banks of the Murray Burn. The Burn, which feeds into the Water of Leith, was unable to cope when half a month’s worth of rain fell in just three hours in the west of Edinburgh. Two days later part of the wall fell down, leaving some residents at the flats homeless and the Rahman family, owners of Jaflong take away with no income. Hasima Rahman has owned the shop with her husband for more than 12 years. READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

1. Warning Edinburgh Council have made the area safe after walls came crashing down following the floods in June.

2. No income Some residents at the flats have been left homeless and the Rahman family, owners of Jaflong take away with no income.

3. Building work A JCB digger is on site to help with the process of making the site safe.

4. 12 years hard work Hasima Rahman has owned the shop with her husband for more than 12 years.

