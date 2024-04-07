20 great photos of the Union Canal in and around Edinburgh over the years

We've taken a look back into our photo archives to find these great photos of the Union Canal in and around Edinburgh over the years.

The Union Canal was opened in 1822 and was initially successful, but the construction of railways , particularly the Edinburgh and Glasgow Railway, which opened in 1842, diminished its value as a transport medium. It fell into slow commercial decline and was closed to commercial traffic in 1933. It was officially closed in 1965.

It has benefited from a general revival of interest in canals and, as a result of the Millennium Link, was re-opened in 2001 and reconnected to the Forth and Clyde Canal in 2002 by the Falkirk Wheel. It is now in popular use for leisure purposes. Starting at Edinburgh Quay in Fountainbridge, the waterway now runs all the way to the Falkirk Wheel thanks to the renovation project at the turn of the century.