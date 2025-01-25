21 great photos of Burns Night celebrations over the years in Edinburgh

The special day in Scottish calendars celebrates Robert Burns’ birthday of January 25, with people coming together to recite poetry by the legendary Bard, sing his songs, drink whisky and enjoy haggis, neeps and tatties.

We’ve found some great photos of Edinburgh celebrations of the Ayrshire poet’s birthday over the years and some rather strange events taking place to mark the occasion, including a haggis being piped onto a flight from the city to London in the 60s.

We also found photos of a Burns Supper on Arthur’s Seat, Scotland’s rugby stars enjoying our traditional dish, a reverend with a pile of holy haggis, local residents heading to Moscow for a Burns Night celebration, and kind supermarket staff feeding the homeless on Burns Night.

1 . Burns Supper on a high Members of a charity expedition (left to right) Susan Mathieson, Stephen Carter, James Thomson (standing) Jennie Cochrane, Alyson Cavley and David Cochrane, on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, in January, 2010, taking part in a Burns Supper on the Crags. They were planning to host the first Burns Supper on top of Africa's highest peak in a year's time at Mount Kilimanjaro. | TSPL/ National World Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

2 . Haggis taking flight A haggis was piped aboard a BUA aircraft to London at Turnhouse Airport, Edinburgh in 1968 for a flying Burns Supper. The haggis was piped aboard by Piper Corporal Archibald Cross with, L to R, Margaret Mackinnon Dow, Jennifer Roger, Alice Mulholland and Anne Lawson. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Tasty car A comedy press pack leaning on a car with the registration number 'HAG IS', for the Evening News Burns Supper at the Assembly Rooms in 1997. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales