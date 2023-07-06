25 great prom photos of Edinburgh teens and friends on their big night
Proud parents from across Edinburgh have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2023 proms
It is prom season here in Edinburgh which means it is time to celebrate the latest class of students leaving school.
We asked our Facebook readers to show photos of this year's proms across Edinburgh and we were flooded with an amazing response from proud parents, grand parents and family friends.
Click through this article to see photos of girls in sparkly dresses and boys in sharp suits.
Page 1 of 7