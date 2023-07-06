News you can trust since 1873
Take a look through these amazing prom photos from the class of 2023.

25 great prom photos of Edinburgh teens and friends on their big night

Proud parents from across Edinburgh have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2023 proms
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST

It is prom season here in Edinburgh which means it is time to celebrate the latest class of students leaving school.

We asked our Facebook readers to show photos of this year's proms across Edinburgh and we were flooded with an amazing response from proud parents, grand parents and family friends.

Click through this article to see photos of girls in sparkly dresses and boys in sharp suits.

Linda Quigley Fital said: "My gorgeous daughter."

Linda Quigley Fital said: "My gorgeous daughter."

Yvonne Parker said: "My daughter Erin and her friends, Armadale Academy Leavers Prom."

Yvonne Parker said: "My daughter Erin and her friends, Armadale Academy Leavers Prom."

Natalie Michelle said: "My Son's primary 7 prom picture - youngest of my babies in high school with his sisters after summer."

Natalie Michelle said: "My Son's primary 7 prom picture - youngest of my babies in high school with his sisters after summer."

Cassie Tant Vincent said: "My Beautiful Daughter Missie-Blu p7 prom."

Cassie Tant Vincent said: "My Beautiful Daughter Missie-Blu p7 prom."

